Take your event app to the next level with Eventbase

Why do so many of the world’s largest events choose Eventbase to power their mobile event apps? It comes down to trust and innovation. Events like Dreamforce and SXSW need a mobile app that is secure and scalable, and with features that elevate the event experience.

Over the last decade, the Eventbase team has won more awards than any other event app platform based on their commitment to innovation. They have introduced many ground-breaking features and this year they achieved another industry-first with Discover.

Introducing DISCOVER:

Next-Generation Personalization for Events

Each stage of your event is different, so why doesn’t your mobile app adapt to attendee’s changing needs? Eventbase makes that possible with Discover. The all-new Discover feature lets event organizers delight attendees by crafting the perfect personalized and highly-branded first screen in their mobile app. Easily tailor these screens to capture the excitement of every special moment throughout each phase of an event, and even create unique Discover screen sequences for different types of attendees.

Debut at SXSW:

Discover debuted at South By Southwest (SXSW) 2023 and has been featured at many other massive events since then. This new dynamic welcome screen helps event organizers shape attendee journeys and have the ability to craft messages appropriate to each stage across the event’s entire lifecycle. Organizers elevate their attendees experience from announcing event dates to continuing the interaction after the event.

For example, before an event, an organizer could announce that badges are on sale or that speaker submissions are open. They can build excitement by counting down that the event is next month or next week, or that it starts tomorrow.

The Features:

Managing personalization at this granularity takes coordination, so Eventbase built a tool that allows organizers to schedule transitions between Discover Screens, so they can set it and forget well before the event gets underway. During an event, the first morning is very different from the afternoon. Organizers can customize separate discover screens to promote a preview of the following day, the opening of your tradeshow or the concert that’s happening on the final night.

Discover can:

· Include a personalized welcome message and branded graphicè

· Display a customizable Call-To-Action button that can be promoted at any timË

· Highlight can’t-miss sessions like keynotes and other featured contenÕ

· Promote surveys, video content, upcoming event dates, or next year’s shoÉ

· Configure multiple screens within the Eventbase Manager web portal

· Create unique screens for VIPs, Exhibitors, or Staff

Discover is available now and it’s free to Eventbase customers with a Premium Event License.

For more information and a demonstration of Discover, email: discover@eventbase.com

Sponsored Content