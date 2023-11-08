Introduction of the Leading Global Provider of Event Registration Equipment

Choose 2 Rent helps event organizers to create a memorable attendee experience through cutting-edge registration technology and unparalleled service. As the leading event registration rental partner in the industry, they collaborate globally in a proven network with local expertise. From Event Check-In and Badge Printing to Lead Retrieval Devices and Mobile Internet Solutions, they do it all.

Pure Professionalism Paired with Enthusiasm

Choose 2 Rent recognizes the pivotal role of cutting-edge registration technology in creating streamlined events, and they are available to help bring your vision to life. With enthusiasm and professionalism, quick responses with favor to details and the right questions to ensure deliveries meet and exceed expectations, the team is specialized in what the company promises, and processes are set up for success. In total, they provide an impressive deep understanding of what is needed for successful event registration setup. Services are designed to enhance the attendee experience, streamline check-in and registration, support event organisers and planners to decide for the right mix of products to together create impactful, memorable events.

Modern Technology, Accurately Planned Logistic and an Addiction to Sustainability Goals

Dive into a universe of boundless possibilities and discover how their superior hardware can elevate your event registration processes beyond your wildest dreams. With a wide range of printers, registration hardware, and badge supplies, Choose 2 Rent is the premier destination for your event check-in needs.

With a global footprint, Choose 2 Rent has proven its excellence in local and global logistics organisation from the United Kingdom all the way to Singapore, the United States and beyond!

With its strong ambition to continually meet environmental goals and contribute effectively to them, Choose 2 Rent is always looking to help the event industry with new, even better solutions to achieve zero waste, less CO2 and a smaller footprint in the event industry.

Meet the team

Join us in this exciting journey toward event excellence. With Choose 2 Rent, your event will not just meet expectations – it will exceed them. Welcome to the future of the industry, where professionalism meets technology! Excited to learn more about them and to get to know the team? See a complete cabel free badge print set up, a sophisticated registration kiosk or sustainable badge solutions at ETL London 2023. Meet the team at booth C10.

Sposored Content