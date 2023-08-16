In the fast-paced world of event management, where last-minute requirements and unexpected challenges can arise, having a superhero supplier like Evessio can be a game-changer. As a multi-award-winning company, Evessio has earned its reputation as the go-to solution for awards and conferences, consistently delivering real return on investment for some of the biggest brands in the events industry. While their exceptional training and support remain pivotal, let’s delve into the core tech elements that make Evessio a superhero in events management.

Future proof technology

Evessio isn’t just about meeting current needs; it’s about anticipating the future. The design of the platform’s features takes the bigger picture into account. This means providing a foundation that’s not just user-friendly but also adaptable as the industry evolves and user demands change. Evessio’s commitment to future-proofing ensures that your event management is never stuck in the past but always ready for what lies ahead. Evessio’s passion for technology has resulted in an award win at The Event Technology Awards 2022 for ‘Best Virtual Events Platform (under 1000 attendees)’ and being crowned ‘Best Event Technology’ at the Conference and Events Awards 2022.

Scalability for success

As your event gains traction and reaches new heights, Evessio ensures that your technology can keep pace. Hosting resources can be easily scaled up, eliminating concerns about investing in expensive server hardware. This scalability provides a flexible environment where your event can flourish without limitations, empowering you to focus on what truly matters – the success of your event.

Reliability

In the world of event management, reliability is non-negotiable. Evessio not only understands this but excels in it. Evessio doesn’t just provide software; they maintain your entire website environment, ensuring maximum stability and availability. Their robust infrastructure guarantees exceptional system performance, offering peace of mind that your event operations will run seamlessly.

Awards Management Reimagined

Evessio’s commitment to innovation culminates in their flagship product, Evessio Awards. This comprehensive awards management software streamlines every facet of the process, from nominations and secure judging to guest bookings and communication. Beyond simplifying operations, Evessio Awards empowers event organisers to extract invaluable revenue and interaction data, transforming events into unforgettable experiences that leave an indelible mark.

Unmatched Customer Service

Evessio’s triumph isn’t just in their technology; it’s also in their exceptional customer service process. With a swift response time, their support team ensures that event organisers are never left in the lurch. This commitment to prompt and effective assistance fosters a stress-free experience, establishing the foundation for long-lasting partnerships. Evessio’s customer service is the backbone of their success, along with their highly regarded training and onboarding process that has resulted in two wins at the Event Technology Awards 2022 for ‘Best Customer Support Team’ and ‘Best Account Manager’.

Evessio’s robust customer support and advanced functionalities synergise to expedite event organisers’ journey to market. Swift query resolution, streamlined onboarding, and adaptable technology empower organisers to swiftly navigate challenges and efficiently set up events. Additionally, the ability to duplicate event websites quickly and easily, accelerates speed to market for recurring or similar events. The system’s ability to duplicate event websites is a game-changer. It empowers organisers to replicate successful event structures, layouts, and settings, shaving off precious setup time for subsequent events.

The forward-looking technology adapts to evolving industry demands, ensuring organisers stay ahead without cumbersome overhauls. The efficiency extends further through secure data management, ensuring quick access to accurate information. This proves invaluable when responding to last-minute changes with confidence. By alleviating technical complexities and offering comprehensive support, Evessio fosters a streamlined event management process, enabling organizers to bring events to market faster than ever before.

Evessio’s platform encompasses critical features like event website creation, awards management, and robust communication tools. This integrated approach expedites event preparation by eliminating the need for piecemeal solutions.

Evessio’s celebrated technology, augmented by unparalleled customer service, creates an extraordinary synergy that transcends the ordinary. Evessio isn’t just a supplier; they’re a strategic partner in your event management journey, committed to making your path smoother, more efficient, and incredibly impactful.

Get in touch with a member of the team to find out how Evessio’s award-winning technology can help grow your awards and conferences.

Sponsored Content