Embark on a winter wonderland adventure with ‘Apres Ski: A Jockey Club Christmas,’ our enchanting theme for the upcoming festive season. Nestled at the picturesque Cheltenham Racecourse, join us for a night of alpine elegance and frosty festivities that promises to be the pinnacle of your holiday celebrations.

Imagine a cozy Apres Ski lodge, where the atmosphere is warm, the company is delightful, and the memories are unforgettable. Indulge in the spirit of the season with a specially curated drink upon arrival, setting the tone for a magical evening inspired by the charm of snowy mountain retreats.

Your journey continues with a delectable three-course meal, an experience as rich and satisfying as a day on the slopes. The entertainment will be nothing short of spectacular, keeping you captivated throughout the night. And when the time comes, surrender to the rhythm of the music as our resident DJ ensures the dance floor stays alive until the early hours.

We invite you to ‘Join us on the mountains’ for a Christmas party like no other. Don’t miss out on the festivities – register your interest now and secure your spot for an evening of winter magic and merriment.

Book Now for Best Prices!

Early Bird Offers are Available

Book your Christmas Event Now!

Sponsored Content