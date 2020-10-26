Virtual exhibiting made easy and affordable with Exhibit Virtual

Exhibit Virtual is an online platform built to host virtual exhibitions, trade shows and custom exhibition stands.

Exhibitions and events have always been great meeting places to discover new products and brands, but clearly current issues are affecting this traditional approach.

Exhibit Virtual use technology to recreate the experience of walking around an exhibition, or virtual space, discovering more information, and making contacts. Check out our launch exhibition here.

For those wanting a more single brand approach, Exhibit Virtual also hosts a gallery of virtual custom exhibition stands either designed by us or supplied to us.

Exhibit Virtual is not designed to replace the live experience, people will always crave that physical hands on engagement. But hands on to many is now having it in the palm of your hand. Virtual Technology can be used to bridge the gap and provide new marketing strategies when physical is not possible. Using green screen technology, we can add a stand manager, click on social links and seminar areas. Anything is possible with virtual!

Our mission is to deliver this simple and affordable alternative with realism that is interactive and engaging compared to uninspiring platforms which do not really deliver a ‘virtual exhibition’.

This effective visitor experience has no validity, it can last for months not days. It allows a global audience to view and interact with your virtual exhibition booth on their desktop and mobile, on demand, anytime.

If you are an event organiser or an exhibitor, why not reach out to us for more details as to how we can help deliver your virtual exhibition. You can contact us at team@exhibitvirtual.online

