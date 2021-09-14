Vector Lighting & AV has been in business for over 35 years offering a wide range of services across multiple sectors with many long standing customers. From corporate events and conferences through to exhibition stands and retail window displays even outdoor screens.









We enjoy being part of the creative process delivering designs with a Wow factor and the experience to deliver integrated solutions across all Audio visual mediums to enhance brands & products. Trusted by our clients to deliver a complete project from power to content on screens.

Why not come and visit our showroom in Milton Keynes demonstrating how Video, Audio and lighting can work together for your next event.

Contact Details:

Advertisement

Unit 20 & 22 Twizel close

Stonebridge

Milton Keynes

MK13 0DX

01908506326

www.vectorlighting.co.uk