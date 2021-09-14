The CCD – A Tech Friendly Venue

The Convention Centre Dublin (The CCD) is located in the heart of Dublin’s Docklands, otherwise known as ‘Silicon Docks’, as the area comprises of many of the world’s top tech multinationals including Facebook, Google, HubSpot, LinkedIn and Twitter. Since The CCD opened in 2010, the prominence of tech companies in the city has helped establish Dublin and The CCD as the perfect location for hosting tech-based events and conferences.

We have always been proud to be a place that brings people from all over the world together and we look forward to welcoming delegates through our doors when we meet face-to-face one again. But the last eighteen months has seen all of us adapt to new social distancing norms across all areas of life and with our hybrid and virtual event solutions, delegates can attend conferences and meetings from anywhere in the world today and in the future.

Hybrid Events: A Safe and Flexible Event Solution

Hybrid events allow you to bring key speakers together at The CCD, while broadcasting to a larger audience at home or in the office. Our online event platform recreates the physical event digitally with impressive production capabilities, exposure for sponsors, networking opportunities and more. Subject to local government guidelines allowing for delegate attendance in person, we have a range of additional measures to ensure paramount levels of safety on site.

Advertisement

Virtual Event Platform: A Virtual Venue Solution for your Event

Virtual events and conferences can be so much more than just streaming a series of webinars. At The CCD, our fully customisable online event platform makes delegates feel like they are immersed in a virtual venue experience, from wherever they login. Our customisable virtual event platform can facilitate registration and virtual meeting spaces from main sessions to breakouts. We can produce multi-camera live streaming from The CCD with TV style graphics, and we can also facilitate pre-event, professionally edited recordings.

Virtual Event Studio: Creating a Custom Designed Offering

We can create a custom designed studio space specific to your online event needs. Our large event spaces allow for compliant social-distancing and clean, safe environments. We believe every event is different and we develop flexible solutions to meet each client’s needs and help achieve their event goals.

Rendering Service: Helping to Visualise your Event

We design bespoke packages with fully customisable renders of what your studio space and online event platform will look like, to allow you to visualise your event at planning stage. Our rendering service will help to put your mind at ease and you will know exactly what to expect when you arrive on site at The CCD.

You are in Expert Hands

When organising your next tech event at The CCD, you will be assigned a dedicated, experienced Event Manager and Technical Production Manager, who will assist in the planning and delivery of your event, offering guidance and support every step of the way.

You can learn more about our technological capabilities by watching a client testimonial video for a recent digital event held at The CCD or by reading one of our virtual event case studies.

We are ready and waiting to welcome you back. Get in touch today to find out more.

SPONSORED CONTENT