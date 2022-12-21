Top #EventTech for 2023 – Eventscase

What do we offer?

On our platform you can find everything you need to manage and promote your events: technological solutions, tools, and individualised services to help you run better events regardless if the format is physical, virtual or hybrid. We provide your events structure, security, and flexibility—enhancing them—whatever their purpose and size.

Our Products

WEBSITE

Unleash your creativity and take your website to the next level with our platform. We have everything you need to build a website. If you’re not very techy, don’t worry, the tool is intuitive and we’ll give you adequate support

EXHIBITOR’S AREA

A recommended solution for your exhibitors and sponsors where they can manage their own page and create relevant connections with future customers through the tool’s integration with our 1-2-1 meeting schedule

EVENT APP

The perfect way to engage your attendees before, during, and after the event. A way to boost connections in a different environment and offer important event information at your attendees’ fingertips

REGISTRATION

Manage event registrations in the most effective way and customise confirmation emails. You may personalise the registration process, accept payments, send invoices, and apply taxes through the various configurations which would cover simple to complex events

1-TO-1 MEETINGS

This networking tool boosts connections by helping attendees manage structured meetings with others in physical or virtual spaces

CHECK-IN APP

Forget about long queues and disorganised crowds on the day of your event. Check people in and out using our native app for iOS and Android which scans QR codes and manages attendance

BADGE GENERATOR

Let your attendees wear their badges with pride by creating any design which you can send to them for home printing or which you can print yourself

ON SITE BOX

An essential tool for physical and hybrid events which would allow attendees to print out their own badges using our printers and iPads. We may also send our team to accompany you and make sure that all hardware and software configurations are set in place.

DIGITAL VENUE

A platform that allows you to run virtual and hybrid events with ease. It supports livestreaming, live interaction tools, and networking. Enjoy viewership analytics at the end of your event to measure your success.

ATTENDEE ENGAGEMENT

We offer different products to help bolster attendee engagement for your events. It is part of our commitment to improve the attendee experience regardless of the format of your event.

VIDEO STREAMING & PRODUCTION

Running your own livestreaming? Let us take care of the production and streaming process through our talented team of technicians who will be with you every step of the way from the rehearsal stage up to the final day of your event.

