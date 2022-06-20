Solar power takes centre stage with The Stage Bus

The Stage Bus is an event production and stage hire with a difference; all of their stages are solar-powered! Based in Birmingham and covering outdooar events nationwide, The Stage Bus proudly boasts an eight-strong fleet of stages that are amongst the most innovative around.

So what makes their stages stand out from the crowd? As mentioned, all of the units are solar-powered which makes them a great options for events where sustainability is as much of a focus as great sound quality. In addition to this, TSB stages are fully-integrated, with lighting, PA and sound system built in so that the hassle of booking in essential equipment is taken away from the customer. The stages are fast-deploy and can be set-up in around an hour (knocking spots off traditional stages which often require time-consuming builds and breakdowns) This also means that TSB stage units are driven on site in one vehicle, reducing carbon footprint even further and can be operated by one crew member, cutting human resources and crew costs even further. These stages really are super low-maintenance whilst being efficient AND sounding and looking great to boot.

All of the stages are designed and manufactured in-house by a team of knowledgeable and skilled engineers who are focused on sustainability and sound. TSB prides itself on running a green-minded workspace, where virtually nothing goes to landfill and the priority of the workshop team is very much on repair and restoration. To prove their commitment to sustainability, TSB were highly commended by The Showman’s Show Green and Innovation Award panel in 2019, a title that they plan to hold on to when the award re-opens in 2021!

From their smallest Camper Stage (a vintage Mark I Ford Transit Van which has been cleverly converted into a quirky mobile stage) playing to 500, to their show-stopping Truck Stage which plays to 8000, there is a sustainable stage solution for most events. Stage units are available for the smallest single-day events right up to longer term leasehires.

