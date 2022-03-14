Job Opportunity: Senior Events Officer

Grade: PO3

Location: ALEXANDRA HOUSE

Salary: £37,722 – £40,869

Closing Date: 27 Mar 2022

Job description

About Haringey

Haringey is home to a number of award-winning parks. Our parks are well used spaces providing quality, green spaces for everyone to enjoy. They also provide spaces for organised, recreation activity, such as events. Finsbury Park has a long history of hosting major international music acts, but we also host many more, smaller events in parks across the borough.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced and confident person to join our busy and expanding Events & Partnerships Team, to work with event organisers to oversee park hire applications and develop, manage and deliver a comprehensive borough-wide outdoor events programme based in the borough’s parks.

You will advise and coordinate on matters relating to the provision and development of outdoor events in the borough, maintaining close working relationships with a range of stakeholders and external partners, whilst developing new ones.

You will be responsible for the marketing and promotion of Haringey’s parks as primary destinations for event organisers and develop a dynamic, council wide programme of events in parks in partnership with other council services and partner agencies which utilise park facilities and deliver community benefits.

About You

You will have experience of organising, managing and delivering large, complex outdoor public events. You will be confident in engaging with event organisers and promoters to ensure that safe and exciting events are staged, with due care for residents and the environment they are taking place in.

You will lead on stakeholder engagement, communication and consultation around events and must be skilled in negotiation and be able to effectively handle tension and conflict whilst ensuring a high level of service delivery, professional practice and customer care is provided at all times within the remit of legislative requirements.