Job opportunity: Commercial Manager

Position: Commercial Manager

Salary: Dependent on experience + uncapped commission scheme

Hours: Full time

Location: Office-based (Winchester) with occasional work from home

Open Banking Expo is looking for someone who can build commercial partnerships across its dynamic and successful events portfolio. We need someone who is hungry to smash sales targets with an eye for detail, loves events and is confident in communicating with all levels of professionals in the financial services space.

Open Banking Expo is a young but established, dynamic and rapidly growing events company that has entered into a wider media and broadcast remit. We won ‘Best Conference Series’ at the Conference Awards 2020.

The global pandemic saw our physical events successfully move to digital, and more recently we have taken our digital content to a whole new level via a multi-format TV style offering and launched a successful global awards ceremony… exciting times indeed.

We are now looking to build on this further and have to drive revenue across everything we produce; conferences, awards, podcasts, TV broadcasts, and on-demand platforms.

The Role

The role is hands-on, you will be responsible for building new partnerships as well as maintaining current partnership relations, as well as suggest creative and engaging ways for the portfolio to grow. You’ll report directly into the owners.

Key responsibilities and accountabilities

To deliver sales of exhibition space and sponsorship across the full portfolio of events and content

Successfully achieve and/or exceed specified individual targets and performance objectives (KPIs)

KPI is set to 90 mins calls per day

Monthly minimum target of £15,000

Seek out new business opportunities and develop a strong pipeline

Arrange and attend sales meetings with clients (where appropriate) to fully understand their needs and ensure we can offer them the best solution

Write proposals to a high standard that sell the value of the solution

Manage existing customer relationships throughout the show cycle to build trust and rapport to ensure that they make full use of all our services and achieve the best outcome from their investment with us

Respond to customer requests and ensure clients receive a timely response

Ensure all customer and account information is recorded accurately in CRM

Plan and prioritise personal sales activities to create and grow excellent client relationships

Formulate and manage simple and effective marketing strategies to communicate our portfolio offering to both existing and new customers

Develop and maintain our CRM database to the very highest standards of accuracy and reach

Own the full sales cycle from lead generation to post event feedback

Respond to and follow up direct and web-based sales enquiries.

Skills and abilities:

Efficient with good communication skills

Engaging with a positive and creative outlook on life

Excellent time management skills

Confident and eager to learn

Self-motivated and resilient

Progression:

If progression is what you are after and you are successful in hitting KPI’s and integrating well within the business, it is very much achievable. You will have the opportunity to take ownership of established accounts and benefit from additional commission generated from their client’s valued longstanding clients who attend on an annual basis.