First Event launch ‘One Virtual’ Showcase

Leeds based event specialists First Event have announced they will host a free 70 min virtual event called One Virtual at 4pm, Wednesday 14th October to showcase to all just how inventive, engaging and brilliant online events can be.

Like all in the embattled events industry, First Event feared the worst when restrictions hit earlier this year and the team looked ahead to a tough period. As a large part of their business was predominately put on hold, they found themselves able to go all in on their virtual events offer as it became more and more popular.

“We have offered virtual elements and event enhancements for a number of years, but the uptake has never been greater than it is now.” Explains Managing Director Richard Murphy: “However, we still come up against a lot of people who are worried about converting to virtual events because it’s so far out of their comfort zone. So, we thought why not put our money where our mouth is and show everyone how simple, safe, effective and fun they can be?”

The event will focus on the theme ‘Adapting to Change’ and will be hosted from participants homes around the country, managed by the company’s virtual studio team in Leeds.

Advertisement

Sean Wallace

First Event has partnered with the industry-leading speaker bureau, Champions Speakers, to secure guest talks from Katie Piper (activist, writer, television presenter), Ollie Ollerton (SAS: Who Dares Wins) and Shaun Wallace from ITV’s The Chase amongst others.

There is also a panel session hosted by Callum Di Lieto (Editor of Conference & Incentive Travel Magazine) featuring Cathy Joyce (Director of Corporate Memberships, Meeting Professionals International and Global Sales MICE & BT at Melia Hotel’s International), Stuart Murphy (Chief Executive of the English National Opera), James Mason (Chief Executive, Welcome to Yorkshire) and Jake Burnham (Head of Sales, First Event) discussing adaption and change across various industries and sectors.

The event will also allow guests to win prizes and take part in a range online activity including quizzes, a cocktail masterclass, yoga sessions, virtual photo booth and much more

Emily Harper, Account Director – First Event: “We all really enjoy working on this new exciting and evolving side to our business. We like how eco – friendly, cost effective and efficient it is at achieving client’s goals. But mainly we love that it can bring people together safely. Our genuine hope is that One Virtual will help a lot more people feel the same way and they’ll give virtual events a go!”

To register to attend or for more information on the One Virtual Event including speaker’s bios and a full list of activities please visit: www.onevirtual.co.uk

Miles Hilton Barber

Sponsored Content