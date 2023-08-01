Expo Stars to deliver Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live exhibitor masterclass

Top of Article

Event Tech Live (ETL) and Event Sustainability Live (ESL) will run an exhibitor masterclass with trade show performance agency Expo Stars between 1pm & 4pm on the 12th of September at the Business Design Centre London (BDC). Register here.

Charlotte Barker, Venue Sales Manager at the BDC, comments: “We’re delighted to welcome the events community to the BDC ahead of Event Sustainability Live and Event Tech Live. It’s going to be a fantastic opportunity for exhibitors to network and make the most of the upcoming show and we look forward to hosting our industry peers in September.”

TEO, Expo Stars’ practised, proven framework for exhibition engagement, helps participants put a winning strategy together and avoid the popular pitfalls in effective engagement with exhibition attendees.

The masterclass will teach exhibitors how to:

Strategically plan their ETL/ESL process

Actively engage with attendees

Choose the right booth staff

Vet KPIs and highlight how many attendees to engage with to meet their ROI

Create a solid follow-up process

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live, comments: “We work in partnership with our sponsors, speakers and exhibitors, that’s the model, and providing every opportunity for those people, those businesses, to get the most, not just from the two live days but the before and after too, is on us.

“To that end, we are all very pleased to incorporate Expo Stars’ formula for show floor success in our autumn events.”

Lee Ali, managing director at Expo Stars, says: “I am a firm believer that exhibition organisers have a responsibility to offer education to their exhibitors on how to optimise their return on investment and/or objectives from the show, so I am delighted that Adam and his team are leading the way in the event industry by offering our CPD certified training.

“It will encourage exhibitors not only to think differently but also will provide them with a clear strategy on how to proactively engage attendees to generate positive results.”

Register now for the exhibitor masterclass.

Event Tech Live’s 10th edition and the first Event Sustainability Live are at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November. Find out more about the Business Design Centre here