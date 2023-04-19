Exclusive Collection partners with Klimato

Top of Article

Exclusive Collection has partnered with Klimato to highlight the carbon footprint of each dish on its corporate and private event menus. Exclusive Collection, which owns several leading country house event destinations, is recognised for its progressive outlook on sustainability and is the UK’s first certified B Corp hotel company.

By working with Klimato, all conference, meeting and wedding menus will show the carbon footprint associated with each item. In detailing the footprint and impact of each dish, organisers will be able to make more informed menu decisions for their events, as well as make a greater contribution to their own organisation’s ESG policy.

The collaboration underlines Exclusive Collection’s commitment to educating its clients, team, and supply partners on the collective positives around conscientious commercial decisions. Clients will now be able to understand and choose better catering options, as well as report on their decisions while also contributing to Klimato’s carbon certified offsetting projects.

Promoting a zero waste to landfill policy across its estates, Exclusive Collection is strident in minimising food waste and strives to grow its own produce where possible. The company has already partnered with OLIO which, where possible, sees leftover food from events redistributed to local communities and projects. At South Lodge, items that cannot be redistributed, make their way to onsite rocket composter which process any commercial food waste and green waste using nature’s own compost process. At the Manor House a wormery has recently been introduced to turn fruit and vegetable scraps from the kitchens into richly fertilised compost for use across the grounds. Other measurements available for business event clients include event:decision, which tracks and measures the total impact of an event, from travel and transport to community and charitable giving.

David Connell, Director of Operations for Exclusive Collection comments: “We continue to take new steps, seek change, and make better, more informed decisions in every area of the business. Events is a significant sector for us, and food is a substantial element of an event, hence, our focus here. By working with Klimato and encouraging and educating clients to make conscious choices when they are with us, we’re bringing a huge new dynamic to the way we cater for events that can only have a bigger, positive impact for all.”