Entegy, the Australian business behind the eponymous event management system, will be app, platform and registration partner for Event Tech Live (ETL) London which is at ExCeL London in November.

Intuitive and easy-to-use, Entegy is a popular, proven solution – its diverse client and partner base includes Porsche, Eventbrite, MCI, New Zealand Rugby, Spotify and the KPMG.

The Entegy platform offers end-to-end functionality for managing events, communicating with attendees and creating participant engagements.

Ian Apuli, CEO at Entegy, comments: “We are super excited to be announced as the platform sponsors for Event Tech Live, London. We’ve loved being involved in the past few editions and are relishing the opportunity to showcase our end-to-end software powering the registration, app, networking and the exhibitor lead generation aspects of the show.”

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, says: “A platform is exactly that, the basis for an event, and it’s a privilege to partner with a proven provider like Entegy. It’s a fast, efficient system that’s in step with the latest wants and solutions.”

Event Tech Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November.

https://eventtechlive.com