Event Leaders Exchange (ELX), the most valued community for senior event professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aurore Braconnier as its new General Manager. With her 15 years of experience in the events industry and expertise in creating, and growing content-led events and communities of practice, Aurore brings a wealth of knowledge and operational skills to the ELX community.



As General Manager, Aurore will be responsible for leading an expanded operational team to support the ELX community, working closely with the steering committee and members to develop more knowledge sharing, practical toolkits and initiatives that support the growth and success of the event industry. Aurore’s deep understanding of what event success looks like, gained through her experience across multiple geographies and functions, will be invaluable to the ELX community.



Speaking of the appointment, Aurore commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the ELX team as General Manager. It’s a privilege to be working with members who are some of the most forward-thinking professionals working in the sector. I look forward to building on strong foundations and taking forward the vision of the founders and members.”

Having lived for more than 12 years in the UK and worked with many countries, Aurore has an international perspective that gives her a deep appreciation of diversity in all its forms.

David Kliman, co-founder of ELX added: “When ELX was founded, the vision was always to build towards a scaled community with sufficient resource to cater for a global membership base. Aurore’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for ELX. Alongside other hires, we will now be able to increase our cadence, turn more member ideas into reality and bring even more value to our members.”

Aurore will be joining the team and meeting members at the ELX Forum taking place alongside IMEX Frankfurt on May 22-23, 2023.