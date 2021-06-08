Actavo Events puts Sustainability centre stage

Actavo Events is a global events company specialising in the supply of Event Infrastructure including staging, grandstand seating, fencing, crowd control, drape and bespoke scaffolding structures, in addition to offering Project Management expertise for special projects. It delivers event services to music, public, cultural, corporate, exhibition, film/TV and sporting sectors in the UK and globally. With two strategic locations in the UK in Uxbridge and Edinburgh and a head office in Dublin, it has delivered events all over the world. In the UK, contracts include London Olympic Stadium and the Commonwealth Games.

Whatever or wherever the event, a dedicated account manager oversees all aspects including on-site support for the duration of the event. The project management team is also supported by: an in-house design team providing full technical support including CAD design and support for site survey and inspection; a SHEQ (Safety, Health, Environment & Quality) Team; and a newly formed Tech & Innovation team.

One of Actavo’s core values is to ‘operate sustainably’. The company has been implementing carbon reducing measures across the business since joining the Global Carbon Disclosure Project in 2011, including significant improvements in the sustainability of its fleet and business travel. Membership enhances Actavo’s focus on structured measurement of emissions as it meets its sustainability goals.

Actavo is aware that globally, we are facing our greatest challenge. Actavo Group recently signed up to the Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI) Low Carbon Pledge. Signatories are committed to setting science-based emission reduction targets by 2024 at the latest and to reducing their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity by 50% by 2030, as well as aspects of Scope 3 (related to business travel, waste generated and water consumption). As a signatory, Actavo will also review the business value chain from a Scope 3 perspective to identify its significant indirect carbon emission sources.

As a result of signing up to the pledge, Actavo has adopted BITCI’s five pillars of sustainability: Workplace, Marketplace, Governance, Environment and Community, and is developing a plan for actions under each pillar as part of its overall sustainability strategy for 2021 and beyond, with a Sustainability Council meeting fortnightly to drive this agenda.

As part of Actavo Events’ sustainability programme, it has pledged to reduce its carbon footprint, with fortnightly energy review meetings to make sure objectives are being met. The company has transitioned to ISO 50001, based on the management system model of continual quality and environmental improvement. It is signed up to EcoVadis, an evidence-based online platform that provides supplier sustainability ratings and allows companies to assess the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance of their suppliers. The company is also improving waste management and has already developed an EHS sustainability training programme that uses Energy Champions to cascade information.

Actavo looks forward to working with other businesses to share innovation, best practice and ambition and to continue staging award-winning events, from multi-stage music festivals to bespoke structures for one-off events. It recently demonstrated its expertise in alternative events, liaising with Intel to manage Ireland’s first ever Intel Premium Drone Show, for St Patrick’s Festival.

With artistic flair and technical know-how Actavo delivers events that stand apart, delivered by a dedicated, values-driven team, focused on safety, sustainability and customer experience.

For more information on Actavo Events UK, please contact eventsuk@actavo.com

