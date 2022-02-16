Job opportunity: Sales Development Representative

Wordly, Inc

San Francisco Bay Area, Remote working

We are also looking for individuals with more extensive experience ideally in Europe and the East Coast of the US to help us expand in those markets and potentially open offices.

About the job

About us

Wordly is revolutionizing the multi-billion dollar simultaneous interpretation market using AI-based simultaneous interpretation delivered as a SaaS solution. Many top companies and organizations are choosing Wordly to make their meetings and conferences more efficient, effective and language inclusive.

Wordly enables real-time interpretation between 15 languages simultaneously for in-person, hybrid, and virtual meetings. Attendees can read along and listen in their preferred language.

As a rapidly-growing startup in the Bay Area, Wordly has a tremendous opportunity for a Sales Development Representative on our sales team. Our ideal candidate should be a highly motivated self-starter who enjoys and is able to work in a rapidly evolving environment, and has a passion for learning about software and new technology.

The Sales Development Representative will work closely with our senior sales members. You will be responsible for selling Wordly software via web meetings and email, responding to high volume inbound and outbound contacts, prospecting, qualifying new business opportunities, closing sales, and daily administrative support for the senior sales team.

Our work environment is independent, encourages creativity and is a place where you can make a difference. We are seeking career-minded high-energy Sales Professionals to help Wordly grow.

Sales Development Representative Responsibilities:

Follow-up on in-bound leads from marketing programs and trade shows

Occasional travel to marketing events to assist in trade show booth activities

Effectively demonstrate and communicate the Wordly USP’s (Unique sales position) & value proposition

Collaborate with sales leadership to identify potential marketing assisted sales campaigns to our defined targets and/or verticals

Collaborate internally to manage the closing process including deal negotiations and procurement activities

Use sales tools like Hubspot to maintain a current and accurate pipeline of deals (pipeline and forecast)

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Self-Starter with creative attitude who embraces daily sales efforts to generate net new business

The desire to meet and exceed measurable goals

Naturally curious and passionate

The aptitude to master our sales tools, provided training

The ability to maintain a positive attitude with a wide array of clients

Clear communication skills to effectively work with C and VP level sales and marketing

This position is remote but will work closely with our Los Altos, CA office and will require travel to Los Altos on a semi-regular basis. We will not relocate

Qualifications Preferred:

Sales professional with telesales experience, preferably in software or SaaS

Proficient with CRM solutions and LinkedIn

Proficient with reading and speaking a language other than English

