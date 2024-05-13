First Sight Media is not your average video production company. With over 30 years’ experience in videography, it’s the relationships we create with our clients that really sets us apart. Whether you require a complete technical solution or need our skills to finesse your project, we are a genuine production partner made up of specialists who absolutely love what they do.

From promotional films to coverage of conferences, exhibitions and award ceremonies, we are multi-award-winning content creators at the forefront of technology, with diverse expertise across production, events, and Audio Visual. Whatever message you are looking to communicate or type of video you want to create, by understanding, steering, and helping to shape your vision, we produce videos that people want to watch. There’s no off the shelf formula; we take a unique approach to each production with our in-house team of videographers, editors and animators bringing your video to life.

We can help you with:

Award Ceremonies

Communications

Conferences and Exhibitions

Content Creation

Graduations

Podcasts

Webinars

We understand the benefits of video better than most and we want you to get the most out of your stunning content. That’s why we can provide short clips and snippets of your completed videos – perfect for sharing on social media. Whether it’s segments of your explainer film or a highlights package from your event, we’ll help you maximise your investment.

With cutting-edge technology and meticulous attention to detail, everything we do is aimed at elevating your brand, driving engagement, and captivating your audience. This means you can leave all the tech to us, confident you’re in safe hands.

So, we suppose that’s why we leave such a good impression. We create partnerships. Just tell us your vision and we’ll craft a video that reflects it.

Get in touch to find out how we can help elevate your next video.

Contact Details:

0330 024 1080

info@firstsight.media

firstsight.media