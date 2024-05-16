At DCRS we are suppliers of the hire, sales and service of voice and data radio communication systems, bodycams, and applications.

We provide simple solutions for those who need a temporary communication solution. Two-way radio hire has proven to be invaluable for Event Specialists and Event Organisers and other sectors such as Councils and Local Authorities, TV and Film Crews, Security and Private Parking.

Organising any event or general on-site communication requires total dedicated support, and at DCRS, there is always a team on-call or on-site ready to assist you.

Our hire service includes:

Bespoke radio solutions for small and large, wide range events

Motorola Solutions digital and analogue two-way radios, mobiles, and repeaters

Wide area nationwide coverage with Motorola Solutions WAVE PTX

A full range of audio accessories, radio allocation systems and voice recording available

DCRS frequency programming and/or free programming to your own frequencies

Delivery and collection to your specified address

On-site support and out of hours callout, 24/7, if required

Hire two-way radios to ensure your site remains in constant communication at the push of a button. We offer packages based on long, short, and multiple hire requirements. We supply clients such as The Royal Welsh and Three Counties Agricultural Society.

If you have any requirements that you would like to discuss, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

No-obligation quotations and free demonstrations available.

Contact Details:

DCRS

52 Edison Road,

St Ives,

Cambs,

PE27 3LH

0800 043 2688

sales@dcrs.co.uk

www.dcrs.co.uk

www.mototrbo.co.uk