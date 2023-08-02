OmniPear Professional Development & Education Institute

As an online hospitality platform, we provide professional development, entrepreneurship/ business courses & pre-certification prep courses for professional industry certifications i.e. CMP, CMP-HC, CTD, CGSP, CWEP & more!  With seasoned and experienced business coaches and instructors, our members enjoy the ease and comfort of learning at their pace. Our members learn “virtually” through our exciting, fun and professional platform. 

Our most popular certifications or courses are: 

Certified Meeting Professional (CMP)* Exam Prep Course

Certified Meeting Professional Healthcare (CMP-HC)* Exam Prep Course

Certified Travel Director (CTD)

Certified Guest Service Professional (CGSP)

Certified Wedding Professional of Excellence (CWPE)

Certified Business of Excellence Professional (CBEP)

* These are exam-prep courses to prepare for industry certifications. 

As an accredited CPD organization, we excel at professional development and education. We’re teaching the world with a fresh, new approach to adult learning!

Contact Details:

1-888-299-2250
service@omnipear.com
https://omnipear.com

