Based in Cheshire, Media 1 is an experienced and creative events company which offers worldwide reach with its network of affiliates in the US, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia.
With a proven history of working with major pharmaceutical companies, the business has expanded to cater to a range of other sectors since the pandemic. Plus, by investigating new technology, it has adapted seamlessly to the new environment so that it can now offer live, virtual or hybrid events to the same high standard.
The expert team offers a full range of services including:
- Event design and production management
- Script writing services
- Video, photography and presentation production
- Delegate registration services
- Staging & audio visual equipment
- Virtual meetings and webinars
- Audience engagement
- Digital content creation
- Virtual exhibitions
- Risk assessment
With its new One World Live Studios, Media 1 is able to host a range of events from round table discussions for thirty people to conferences and award ceremonies reaching thousands of delegates around the world.
The team’s primary concern is to design events which help companies communicate in a way that maximises ROI and encourages high levels of customer engagement.
Of particular note is the innovative web app technology which enables the team to create virtual events that feel as close as possible to F2F.
Used to working internationally, Media 1 is also proud to be involved with its local community by sponsoring several local charity events and notably youth football teams The Saints & Devils of Southam United and the Under Nines, the Bollington Hurricanes, who were recently crowned champions of their league.
Contact details
Clarence Mill,
Clarence Rd,
Bollington,
Macclesfield,
Cheshire
SK10 5JZ
UK
info@media1productions.co.uk
https://www.media1productions.co.uk/