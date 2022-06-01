Based in Cheshire, Media 1 is an experienced and creative events company which offers worldwide reach with its network of affiliates in the US, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia.

With a proven history of working with major pharmaceutical companies, the business has expanded to cater to a range of other sectors since the pandemic. Plus, by investigating new technology, it has adapted seamlessly to the new environment so that it can now offer live, virtual or hybrid events to the same high standard.

The expert team offers a full range of services including:

Event design and production management

Script writing services

Video, photography and presentation production

Delegate registration services

Staging & audio visual equipment

Virtual meetings and webinars

Audience engagement

Digital content creation

Virtual exhibitions

Risk assessment

With its new One World Live Studios, Media 1 is able to host a range of events from round table discussions for thirty people to conferences and award ceremonies reaching thousands of delegates around the world.

The team’s primary concern is to design events which help companies communicate in a way that maximises ROI and encourages high levels of customer engagement.

Of particular note is the innovative web app technology which enables the team to create virtual events that feel as close as possible to F2F.

Used to working internationally, Media 1 is also proud to be involved with its local community by sponsoring several local charity events and notably youth football teams The Saints & Devils of Southam United and the Under Nines, the Bollington Hurricanes, who were recently crowned champions of their league.

Contact details

Clarence Mill,

Clarence Rd,

Bollington,

Macclesfield,

Cheshire

SK10 5JZ

UK

info@media1productions.co.uk

https://www.media1productions.co.uk/