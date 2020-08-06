Established in 1997 Lightmedia Displays Ltd have a wide range of LED screens for both outdoor and indoor events, encompassing modular and mobile screens. LMD is one of the leading LED screen hire companies in the UK and Europe, who are committed to providing high quality, indoor and outdoor LED Screens.









LMD has a fleet of 14 LED trucks, ranging from 12sqm up to 45sqm, some of which can rotate 360 degrees. Each truck has an onboard generator, a full production suite that can take inputs from almost all sources.The mobile screens are all self-contained and can be up and running showing live video within 20 minutes after arriving on site, this also is great for after event de rig and getting the sites cleared promptly.

LMD stocks over 100sqm of 4mm Actual pixel pitch modular LED screen for indoor or outdoor rental. LMD provide a complete production service providing cameras, camera operators, Vision Mixers & Directors with extensive event experience. We provide a highly professional service at the most competitive price available

LMD have supplied screens to the events industry, councils and event management companies for the last 23 years including many prestigious events around the world, from BBC’s coverage of the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, Tour de France, Commonwealth Games, Queen’s Jubilee, many music festivals, including Glastonbury, indoor conferences, Product Launches, exhibitions, Charity and sporting events too numerous to list.



LMD offer a full range of supporting services, meaning that we can offer you a complete solution, whatever your requirements. Our website is updated regularly with the latest projects and events which we have completed, and contains a wealth of information regarding the products and services we offer.

Our aim is to provide a first class service, with outstanding attention to detail and full technical support for all types of events using the best LED screens available.

Contact Details:

London | Leeds

For general enquiries: please call

0333 600 6000

or email sales@lightmedia.co.uk

www.lightmedia.co.uk

*WE GUARANTEE NOT TO BE BEATEN ON PRICE, IF YOU ALREADY HAVE A COMPARATIVE LIKE FOR LIKE QUOTE WE WILL BEAT IT AND THAT’S A GUARANTEE !!!