Kinura LTD is a video production company that specialises livestream services for internal communications. Financial institutions, global organisations, and household brands trust Kinura to broadcast their business-critical communications daily.

ONSITE PRODUCTION

Professional on-location support for Townhalls, AGMs, and investor relations announcements anywhere in the UK.

Reliable, affordable services that scale to meet any level of requirement – from small production units to complete AV provision with set build, sound, lighting, projection and more. Expert planning and production guarantee a standout experience delivered to all communications channels (e.g. Teams, Zoom, LinkedIn, etc).

CITY OF LONDON STUDIO

New studio in EC4. A full-service record and broadcast facility dedicated to providing a sensibly priced turnkey corporate video solution. Ideally suited for investor relations and financial update webinars. Designed from the ground up to serve corporate communication clients that need a quick turnaround and/or live streaming. Engage with your audience without worrying about complex technical setups and disruption.

6m video wall, 4k cameras, lighting, greenscreen, working spaces, greenroom, furniture options and more.

HYBRID & VIRTUAL PRODUCTION

Professional remote contribution production for Teams and Zoom meetings and webinars. Make your internal communications look and sound their best, reduce costs, increase sustainability and improve ROI.

One-to-one speaker coaching before any live or pre-recorded remote contribution, flyaway webcam kits to improve video & audio quality and remote graphics/video vision mix.

GET IN TOUCH

Get the highest quality production values coupled with agile, responsive support from the UK’s #1 livestream company.

Contact Details:

Kinura LTD

20 St Andrew Street

London

EC4A 3AG

+44 (0) 203 151 5870

hello@kinura.com

kinura.com