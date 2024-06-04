Kinura LTD is a video production company that specialises livestream services for internal communications. Financial institutions, global organisations, and household brands trust Kinura to broadcast their business-critical communications daily.
Professional on-location support for Townhalls, AGMs, and investor relations announcements anywhere in the UK.
Reliable, affordable services that scale to meet any level of requirement – from small production units to complete AV provision with set build, sound, lighting, projection and more. Expert planning and production guarantee a standout experience delivered to all communications channels (e.g. Teams, Zoom, LinkedIn, etc).
New studio in EC4. A full-service record and broadcast facility dedicated to providing a sensibly priced turnkey corporate video solution. Ideally suited for investor relations and financial update webinars. Designed from the ground up to serve corporate communication clients that need a quick turnaround and/or live streaming. Engage with your audience without worrying about complex technical setups and disruption.
6m video wall, 4k cameras, lighting, greenscreen, working spaces, greenroom, furniture options and more.
Professional remote contribution production for Teams and Zoom meetings and webinars. Make your internal communications look and sound their best, reduce costs, increase sustainability and improve ROI.
One-to-one speaker coaching before any live or pre-recorded remote contribution, flyaway webcam kits to improve video & audio quality and remote graphics/video vision mix.
Get the highest quality production values coupled with agile, responsive support from the UK’s #1 livestream company.
Contact Details:
Kinura LTD
20 St Andrew Street
London
EC4A 3AG
+44 (0) 203 151 5870
hello@kinura.com
kinura.com