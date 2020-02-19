Since 1998, ID Card Centre has been providing everything required to ID and track delegates and staff. Today these include:

ID badges, passes, smartcards and wristbands

Card and badge printers, including short-term rentals for events

Lanyards, clips and fasteners

Badge holders and reels

Secure recycling for badges, lanyards, printer ribbons and printers

Printer accessories, software and technical support.

We can provide you with everything you need for in-house badge and pass production or you can use our Bureau printing service.

Our Business Development Director, Nicola O’Brien, spent 16 years in the events industry running exhibitions, conferences and promotional tours. Her empathy with the events industry is second to none.

ID Card Centre is now a leading UK-based supplier, and our customer service team gives independent, in-depth expert advice on ID card and access control system options. Our company ethos is one of complete honesty and of exceeding customer expectations.

Advertisement

Clients: As an accredited global supplier, we work in many countries and in industries where timelines are non-negotiable.

Added value: ID Card Centre was one of the first companies to provide incentivised secure recycling, in response to plastic pollution and the UK’s need for tighter data protection.

Product range: Our product range includes card printer consumables, printer cleaning kits, plain, coloured and technology cards, access control systems and accessories such as lanyards and cardholders.

Card printers: We provide products and expertise on leading card print technology brands including Magicard, Evolis, IDP and Datacard. Alternatively, we provide ID card printer rentals as a cost-effective alternative to ownership.

Access control systems: We have our own pool of long-standing independent specialists and provide expertise and support services on most access control systems. Some of our most popular technologies include HID, MIFARE, Elatec, TDSi, Guardall, PAC, SALTO, Honeywell and Paxton.

Contact Details:

ID Card Centre

53 Tenter Road,

Moulton Park Industrial estate,

Northampton,

NN3 6AX

01604 422422

sales@idcardcentre.co.uk

www.idcardcentre.co.uk