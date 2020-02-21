Special Occassion Linen

Special Occasion Linen hire table linens for events throughout the UK, including London. No event is too large or too small, and our huge range, bespoke colour options and first class service have helped to establish us as one of the most trusted occasional linen hire partners in the UK.







From prodigious ballroom awards ceremonies, to light and lavish summer weddings; from internationally renowned events such as Wimbledon and the Goodwood Revival, to intimate private gatherings, our exquisite, handpicked linens provide the perfect backdrop for any event.

We are able to tailor our level of service to perfectly meet the needs of specific organisers or venues, frequently working with large locations on multiple requirements over a number of months.

Hotels, conferences and stadiums running regular or continuous events enjoy the confidence and simplicity of our end-to-end linen hire services, where colours, fabrics and styles can be modified by occasion and all linens are expertly laundered and pressed for every single function. Long-term partners benefit from scalable rates and quick order options, where smaller, private clients can feel reassured with our specialist advice and guidance from start to finish.

Alongside our parent company CLEAN, and with over 120 years of experience delivering excellence across linen management, Special Occasion Linen continues to grow, bringing an unrivalled standard of excellence in table linen and chair cover hire across every event we support.

