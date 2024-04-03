From exhilarating away days to delightful family fun days, Huntingdon Racecourse offers the space and expertise to elevate your employee experiences to new heights.

Situated amidst picturesque surroundings, Huntingdon Racecourse is the ideal venue for a wide range of team-building events. Our expansive grounds provide the perfect setting for outdoor activities, including country sports, driving games, and team pursuits. For family fun days, our spacious areas accommodate exciting activities such as “It’s a Knockout,” human table football, and inflatable rides. Indoors, our flexible Conference Suites offer versatility for culinary challenges, musical workshops, or X-Factor-style games.

Teaming up with our events partners, we can tailor any event to suit your budget and preferences. Whether you integrate team-building activities into a business conference or host a standalone day for staff to bond outside the office, our dedicated team will assist with planning, setup, and organization, ensuring a stress-free experience for you.

At Huntingdon Racecourse, the possibilities are endless. With a diverse range of activities, menus, and facilities, we cater to all requirements and preferences. Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-pumping challenges, engaging workshops, or simply a day of fun and camaraderie, we have everything you need to create unforgettable memories for your team. Trust us to turn your vision into reality and watch as your employees come together, forge bonds, and enjoy an unforgettable day out.

Contact Details:

01480 453373

Huntingdon.enquiries@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/huntingdon/venue-hire/