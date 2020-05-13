GDC are a London based, event design company consisting of a close-knit team of design experts. Driven by passion and with over 25 years of industry experience, GDC transform environments through creative design.









Creating truly bespoke designs for any type of event, from private weddings, product launches, experiential pop ups and corporate functions through to large-scale sporting hospitality events, exhibitions and trade shows all over London, the UK and Europe. From initial consultation through to onsite build; GDC events deliver with innovation.

Covering styling, floristry and conceptual installations as well as large scale bespoke build, GDC’s design capabilities are limitless. Our Event Design Service is a sky’s the limit, creative response to any brief, grounded in years of hands on experience. We are comfortable responding to existing and exacting briefs, working within specific boundaries or conditions. We can also dream up our own ideas, supported by practical consideration to the particulars of each project. Our approach and service is extremely adaptable – no project too big or small, too complicated or niche. We can design just about anything! Seeking inspiration from every field within the creative industries, we keep our ideas on-brand, innovative and unique to each client.

GDC have a wealth of experience in all manner of applications and fabrications and apply this mixed medium approach to every job. Having curated a family of freelance specialists, GDC are proficient in everything from sculptural installations to scenic painting, embroidery to metalworks and so much more.

GDC have worked with a range of private and corporate clients such as Ascot Racecourse, NFL, HP along with some of the UK’s most exciting venues such as The Roundhouse, Hedsor House and many of the RHS venues. GDC also partner with top agencies and suppliers of AV and entertainment to create unforgettable events full of passion and style.

GDC bring authenticity and commitment to every project, no matter how big or small.

Contact Details:

02089479915

info@gdc-events.co.uk

www.gdc-events.co.uk