One World Rental is a global event technology company with offices in Dubai, Singapore, Phoenix, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Belgium, Edinburgh, and HQ London, whose products and services can be defined in 4 categories.









Hardware: OWR hires a complete range of event technology including laptops, iPads, monitors, touchscreens, mobiles, EPOS devices, VR equipment, accessories, LED walls, AV technology and our Covid-19 era range of business and event technology such as branded Contactless Sanitising Kiosks with Digital Signage and remote thermal screening detection equipment.

Software: OWR integrates all standard apps into rental devices so that everything is preloaded, fully charged and ready to use upon arrival. They can create customized landing pages and additional content. They work with leading app developer partners to create bespoke event apps for clients with functionality such as registration, payment, live floor plans and seating charts, speaking schedules, VIP notifications, in-app messaging, live Q&A, surveys and more.

WiFi: OWR has a team of network engineers who can install any type of event WiFi needed, regardless of existing infrastructure. This includes satellite, remote access points, personalized bonded internet, MiFi, hardline and their newest WiFi product; WiFi in a Box. WiFi in a Box comes in a travel friendly pelicase and can provide WiFi for 100 users by plugging it in, within 3 minutes. OWR has a range of international experience including international business conferences, fundraisers and festivals.

Logistics: OWR delivers anywhere globally, with experience deploying to 51 countries including remote and difficult regions such as Cairo, Papa New Guinea, Seoul, Moscow, Kazakhstan, and Argentina. They have their own in-house delivery team and offers equipment delivery and technical support anywhere in the world.

Contact Details:

One World Rental Global HQ

Unit 5,6,7 Gilbert House Roding Lane,

South Woodford, London IG8 8EY,

United Kingdom.

+ 44 (0)20 7862 1702

sales@oneworldrental.com

oneworldrental.com/