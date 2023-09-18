Green Fairy Productions

Lumina is an innovative and breathtakingly beautiful act featuring outstanding violin performance and state of the art laser and LED technology. Lumina created the term ‘Laser Violinist’ and performs real laser manipulation in her electrifyingly choreographed show. She wears the only fully programmable LED dress in Europe, which can reveal personal or company messages and branding to make every performance unique to you.

Lumina has performed all over the UK and Europe, in the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, Dominican Republic, Kuwait, Doha, Algeria, Nigeria and India.

She has worked with artists including Sting, Tim Minchin, Jools Holland, Kylie, and Olly Murs to name a few.

Corporate clients include Meta, Google, BBC Children in Need, ITV, Audi, Absolut, VW, Lloyds Group, The Pink Ribbon Ball, Next, Leicester Tigers, Blackpool Magicians Convention, Lancashire County Cricket Club, REACH for the Rainbow…

If you’re looking for an act with a huge Wow Factor, then Lumina is the one for you!

“Thank you so much for creating an electric atmosphere that stayed throughout the whole night. Our eyes were transfixed!” Travel Counsellors

“The most wonderful act I have ever seen.” Lloyds Group

“What a fabulous act! Lumina was a dream to work with.” Worldspan International

“Please would you pass on my thanks to Lumina Duel for their participation in the FLP event at the O2 on Saturday. The event was prone to delays and sudden changes in timing and they were all unfailingly patient and co-operative. I am so grateful for their professionalism and the good grace with which they got through both days. The volume of the applause after they had finished just served to further prove how incredible their performance was.” Ruth Trantor, Underwraps

Contact Details:

jo@greenfairyproductions.com

07719 328368

www.laserviolinist.com

www.greenfairyproductions.com