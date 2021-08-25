I understand that I am sharing the information disclosed in this form with the advertiser/company and instructing them to contact me about their products or services.

Advertisement

I understand that this advertiser/company may be based outside of the UK and EEA and therefore consent to the transfer my data outside of the UK and the European Economic Area for these purposes.

I also understand and agree that my personal data may be held by Event Industry News Limited, and any third-party hosting provider acting on its behalf, in order to analyse visitor traffic with a view to improving the service it offers.