At attend2IT we understand you need a reliable, user-friendly and complete range of IT services for your festival, exhibition, show or virtual event. We have provided our services to some of the UK’s largest events (and some of the smallest), delivering services that include event Wi-Fi, ticketing and streaming. Working closely with AV companies, agencies, venues and end-clients, our team delivers a high-end service to events and venues of every stripe, from small social occasions to vast shows with 20,000+ visitors. Thanks to our unrivalled experience in the field, our ongoing investment in the most reliable technologies, and our skilled, dedicated team, we are able to provide your event with the most dependable and effective event IT solutions available.
Contact Details:
01763 877477
https://attend2it.co.uk/