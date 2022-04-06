Conference Venue Spotlight: Principality Stadium Experience

Welcome to Principality Stadium Experience, the meetings and events division of Principality Stadium. If you are looking for the perfect place to hold your meeting, exhibition, dinner, or conference, then where better than this iconic Welsh landmark in the heart of Wales’ capital city, Cardiff.

Formed in 2014 as a joint venture between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Compass Group; Principality Stadium Experience (PSE) is the only official provider of match day hospitality and meeting and events facilities within the grounds of Principality Stadium.

As well as being one of the world’s greatest sporting arenas and the home of Welsh Rugby, Principality Stadium is one of Cardiff’s best equipped meetings venues. With our largest lounges being recently reinstated we offer in-house PA systems, microphones, repeater TVs and lecterns to support all meetings and event requirements, additionally our Wi-Fi is complementary across the stadium. Being a city centre location makes us easily accessible for delegates whether they arrive via train, car, foot, or bus, we are in the heart of Cardiff city centre. We have a dedicated events team on hand to assist with your day, from stadium stewards to greet your guests upon entry to an experienced event manager to deliver your event.

Whether you’re holding business meetings in a professional environment or running a conference in one of our hospitality suites or lounges; the Principality Stadium Experience events team will make sure it runs smoothly from start to finish. Why not host your dinner with us beginning with a pitch side champagne reception to provide your guests with an unforgettable setting?

You don’t have be an international rugby player to enjoy our leading hospitality. With a large team consisting of event management, catering, and hospitality professionals, you can rely on our experience and expertise to deliver outstanding events, whilst you relax and enjoy our legendary catering and top customer service. Our kitchens, captained by Head Chef Ryan Jones champions the very best of seasonal Welsh produce and we can work together to create bespoke menus, or you can choose from an extensive range of delicious set menus for an intimate dinner, a banquet or buffet refreshments for a board meeting.

With 113 hospitality suites on the prestigious Level 5, each with an uninterrupted view of the pitch and six spacious lounges within the stadium, there’s a space to suit every occasion. Our dedicated team is ready to help you plan your next event – whether it’s an international conference, a breakfast networking event or a spectacular themed party. Principality Stadium Experience strives to provide the highest standard of excellence in all areas of its business; creating unmissable experiences in prestigious surroundings and with an unrivalled service that’s impossible to beat anywhere else in the UK.

