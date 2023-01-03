York Conferences: Truly historic to unique state of the art venues

With a dedicated team with over 50 years experience, York Conferences can take your event from concept to completion. With truly historic to unique state of the art venues, we have a great variety of venues in York. We manage and co-ordinate events situated both at our lakeside campus or city centre locations and we have a variety of venues to suit any requirement.

The Guildhall York

From a large main hall, perfect for exhibitions or banquets, to a main plenary room for training days, and more intimate rooms for meetings and workshops, the Guildhall can cater for both large and smaller events or meetings. Our newly refurbished rooms boast state of the art audio visual technology and our friendly staff will make sure you have everything you need to ensure your day runs smoothly.

The Main Hall

Lined with oak pillars, each carved from a single tree, this grand hall serves as a fantastic space for any event. On the ground floor with adjoining courtyard, the Main Hall offers one of the largest spaces available for hire in York, only a stone’s throw away from St Helen’s Square. This space is one of a kind, with newly refurbished facilities and façades complementing the hall’s original 15th century features.

The Council Chamber

The Guildhall York has been at the heart of the City’s governance for over 800 years and here’s where it happened. Also known as the ‘Inner Room’ or ‘Justice Room’, The Council Chamber was modelled on the Houses of Parliament, and was used for council meetings. The Chamber retains its traditional arrangement, creating a striking environment for debates and presentations, and an exceptional space for meetings or exhibitions, with the public gallery providing some of the best seats in the house.

Committee Room One

Committee Room One looks over the River Ouse and comes complete with a grand 19th century table which is the perfect platform to conduct any meeting. This historic room showcases the masonry that built The Guildhall York, with medieval roof bosses, and a marble fireplace that still bears battle scars from World War II. Leading to the dungeons, it has probably played witness to many a secret in its time. Throughout The Guildhall York, we have a variety of meeting and breakout rooms. Each room has unique and historic features, providing the perfect environment for creative and dynamic thinking. We have four board rooms ranging from capacities of 12 to capacity of 5.

The Ron Cooke Hub

The Ron Cooke Hub was officially opened in 2011. It is the central hub to the Campus East at The University of York and is set beside one of our stunning large lakes. The very design of the building promoted creativity and interaction. Along with the open, airy atrium, the building is home to a tiered lecture theatre with up to 220 delegates as well as a range of rooms of unique designs and capabilities. Our unique floating lakeside pods are a perfect place to host smaller meetings with an incredible memorable view!

