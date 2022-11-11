Yoonity – the new name for 3D-VR LiVE – are proud to launch their Connect and Explore platforms at Event Tech Live 2022

“Yoonity combine cutting edge event tech with unrivalled event expertise – two platforms for virtual events and interactive experiences.”

We are Yoonity, a collective of event professionals, VR specialists, tech developers and creatives, dedicated to elevating virtual events and experiences to a new level.

Join us at Event Tech Live 2022 to get hands on with our virtual event platforms, both are simple to use for organisers and attendees.

A ‘virtual’ event or experience can mean so many things, from a simple stream to a full ‘metaverse’ environment. Sitting at the core of our beliefs is the agility to provide solutions across all formats. We have two feature-rich customisable platforms designed with integration throughout:

Yoonity Connect is a flexible virtual events platform with multiple opportunities to connect and populate with content. Registration to analytics, full brand customisation and real-time evolution. Build infinite areas, embed streams, integrate apps/content, network, move attendees and tag users to specific areas, notifications or content.

Yoonity Explore is our 360° interactive experiences platform, allowing you to take your attendees…anywhere! Using bespoke 3D modelling, 360˚ photography or video, we create user friendly immersive content experiences for individual events or always open instances. Add live streams, embedded video, gamification, animation, web apps, networking – the possibilities are endless. Our stand alone 360˚ Experiences are built for web browser and VR headsets.

Both platform’s also Combine to create a completely unique, unified virtual destination.

Beyond the technology, we pride ourselves on our support packages.

From fully managed, where we literally take care of everything, to self-service, allowing you to be self-sufficient, you can choose how much control you have over building and running your own events, safe in the knowledge Yoonity’s team of experts are always on hand to assist as needed.

To find out more, Say Hello to one of our founders – aaron@yoonity.co.uk or anthony@yoonity.co.uk, connect with us on LinkedIN, call us on 0117 9902390 or visit us on stand number B34 at Event Tech Live 2022