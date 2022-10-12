WRG launches Attendee Experience design (AXD) Unit

Global experience agency, WRG, launches today its Attendee Experience Design (AXD) Unit. Combining Behavioural Science, Data Insights, and Digital and Live UX, the Unit enables experiential marketers to design more impactful live, virtual and hybrid experiences informed by science. It launches at a time when brands are seeking to maximise return on experiences in response to changed post-pandemic attendee behaviours.

The AXD Unit is led by WRG’s Head of Creative Strategy, Katie Streten, and supported by award-winning Behavioural Scientist, Guy Champniss PhD, and his team, who have created a proprietary 7 Drivers Behavioural Framework that underpins the Unit’s unique experience design approach.



Combining in-house behavioural scientists, researchers, and digital and live UX designers, the AXD Unit works with clients and WRG’s creative and production teams to identify specific audience behavioural drivers and barriers and optimise for impact across the physical to virtual attendee journey. This results in more targeted and effective experiences for our clients. WRG already works with global brands including AstraZeneca, HSBC, Anglo American, Nissan and Shell.



Katie Streten, Head of Creative Strategy at WRG comments: “We’ve listened to the pain points of experiential marketers and know they face an unprecedented challenge to design and deliver experiences that maximise audience impact and business value across both live and virtual audiences. By looking at the attendee journey through the combination of Behavioural Science, Data Insights, and Digital and Live UX, we can use a scientific understanding of what blocks and drives audience behaviour to identify specific opportunities to bring our creativity to bear, increasing attendee impact and therefore business value.”



Tim Collett, Managing Director at WRG comments: “It’s clear to us and our clients that we’re in a new era of experiences where many of the usual attendee behaviours no longer apply. Using the team’s internationally recognised Behavioural Science expertise to underpin WRG’s creative experience design approach makes the AXD Unit a standout offering which can measurably help brands to maximise their return on experience.”