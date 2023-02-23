WRG commits to accelerating top talent Into UK experiential industry

Top of Article

Experiential agency launches second annual Year ONE internship programme to give anyone over 18, inexperienced or without qualifications unparalleled experience

Global experience agency WRG, the events and experiential division of The Creative Engagement Group, today announced the launch of the second year of its 12-month paid internship scheme ‘Year ONE’. The internship gives a unique opportunity for people wanting to enter the industry to earn and learn as an integrated part of WRG’s team. Year ONE is open to anyone over 18, from school-leavers, college and university graduates to those desiring a career change.

WRG year one 2022 class

WRG aims to address the skills gap and talent shortage in the creative industry, as well as social mobility barriers to accessing creative jobs. Unlike traditional internships, Year ONE talent will rotate through WRG’s specialisms – Environments, Events and Delegate Experience – while based at its London or Manchester offices. As key members of WRG’s teams, they will deliver content-focused live, virtual and hybrid experiences for global audiences, collaborating with multidisciplinary experts and senior leadership.

Tim Collett, Managing Director of WRG, said: “There still exists the perception of interns as extra help at a company’s fingertips. This is detrimental to ensuring a sustainable talent pipeline for the future of our industries. We want to break the barriers people hoping to discover a new career face such as an entry-level job that requires experience, but you need a job to gain experience! We found a great range of people in Year ONE’s first year and are hoping we can reach even more candidates across the UK in our second year.”

Collett, whose 20-year career began with an internship at an agency, added: “I knew I wanted a job in the corporate events industry, but I did not know which route I wanted to take. Year ONE offers a great opportunity to try different areas that make experiential marketing one of the most sought-after solutions for companies to future-proof their brands.”

Sam Harris, from the Year ONE 2022/23 programme, said: “Leaving a stable job to try something completely different was daunting but I wanted a change. I am glad I made the bold step to take my career – my life – into my own hands. One of my key takeaways is that there is an excess of opportunities within the experiential world that are equally fulfilling.”

Applications are now open for Year ONE 2023/24 at https://wrg.tceg.com/campaigns/year-one-internship/