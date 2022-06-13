Working Together For A Waste-Free World

It’s simple, there’s no planet B.

That’s why it’s our mission at BioPak to produce the most sustainable, environmentally friendly packaging on the market. Single-use packaging can be unavoidable, but we can help reduce the negative impact on the environment.

Every year, events and festivals produce over 25,000 tonnes of waste, equating to 6,000 tonnes of CO2. That’s why event organisers are coming under significant pressure to be more sustainable…and you can be part of the solution. By making the simple swap to compostable and carbon neutral BioPak packaging, you can minimise your carbon footprint and help divert waste from landfill. As well as being manufactured in an eco-friendly way, BioPak packaging has a host of other benefits, like guilt-free convenience. It also saves the water and energy required to sanitise reusables, and eliminates the need for cleaning labour.

We want everyone to work together for a waste-free world. We want to see a widespread behavioural change where the life-cycle of a product, from raw material to disposal, puts the environment first. We have made a commitment to the circular economy, and we want industries and consumers alike to join us.

Here are some stats for you. 93.5% of festival-goers spend between £10 and £50 a day on food, and 2 out of 3 attendees rank food and packaging waste as the most important sustainability factor for UK events. Does this make you want to stand out from the crowd with sustainable and bespoke packaging? We have an extensive range of products, from tumblers to hot meal boxes, and everything in between. We have your packaging needs sorted, and all without costing the planet anything.

At BioPak, we also understand the importance of branded packaging – it’s our bread and butter. Our internal team of industrial designers, design and sustainability experts will help you on the journey of customisation, from start to finish. We can work with you to make sure your products are exactly how you would like them to look.

We’ve also got you covered when it comes to disposing of your packaging, in the form of Compost Connect. Take your packaging, put it together with your food waste, schedule your collection, and voila. You have Compost Connect. It’s that simple. With a staggering 18% of food purchased by the UK hospitality and food service sector being thrown away, and just 10% of waste being recycled in the UK, it was clear that we needed a local solution for organic waste. We’re hoping to make a global impact, all by making changes at the local level.

After a very tricky couple of years, we’re hoping the events industry will be back in full swing in no time, and with that, we’re hoping people will choose packaging that will protect our planet for generations to come.

Get in touch today to start you sustainability journey.

