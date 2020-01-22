Wonder returns to Bett with Google for Education & Canva for Education

Independently owned brand experience agency, Wonder, is back at the British Educational Training and Technology (Bett) show having created two stands for Google for Education and Canva for Education.

Wonder has been collaborating with Google for Education on its Bett exhibition stand for the last seven years, creating one of the most visited stands at the show by bringing Google for Education to life for the 34,000 educators in attendance.

Using a design language inspired by a ‘hands-on’ museum, this year Wonder has created an interactive journey for visitors to explore and discover, whilst also highlighting Google for Education’s helpfulness and the simple ways their products make teaching lives better.

To add to the museum and knowledge gathering experience, visitors enter the stand via a welcome desk complete with physical maps of the space, allowing self-led discovery and exploration through the area, until they reach the Chromebooks at the heart of the design.

Combining teaching and partner education areas with playful yet accessible interactive elements gives visitors a strong balance between learning from experts and hands on product engagement.

This year, Wonder has also worked with new client Canva on an engaging and vibrant space. Taking the online graphic design tool’s core company values as a starting point (to be human, inspiring and empowering), Wonder has created a welcoming, open and natural stand experience in collaboration with the Canva team to mark its first appearance at the Bett show.

Canva is at Bett to launch Canva for Education, a free design platform for schools worldwide. The space is peppered with bold and colourful graphics across multiple zones which house community building touches and playful props to inspire and educate visitors.

Ben Turner, MD and founder of Wonder, said: “We’re excited to have two stands at this year’s Bett show, both delivering that sense of creativity and inspiration that are so important for the education community. We’ve loved partnering with Google for Education for the seventh year to create an original and inspiring space at Bett – but equally enjoyed the challenge of establishing a brand who have not attended the show previously.”

Bett runs from today through Saturday 25th January at the ExCeL and is designed to bring together the global education community for four days of updates, knowledge sharing and learning in the education technology sector.