Wonder supports new business wins and team growth by hiring Lucy Montgomery for the newly created Director of Client Services role, while Chloe Ward is promoted to the inaugural role Director of Live



Wonder – Wonder, the specialist B2B experience agency and part of the Amplify agency collective – has hired Lucy Montgomery for the newly formed role of Director of Client Services, as Chloe Ward is promoted internally from Business Director to another newly created role, Director of Live. The appointments come alongside five additional hires that mark the start of another period of growth for the agency.

Starting in February 2023, Montgomery joins with a wealth of industry experience, previously holding roles as Client Services Director at Eleven Miles (formally Sideshow X Thinking Juice) after spending seven years at sibling agency Amplify, working with the likes of Netflix, Jack Daniels, Playstation, Lexus and Vodafone, and was an integral part in establishing the Sydney office.

Montgomery’s primary remit is to drive growth within existing clients and lead on all pitches as the agency seeks to further expand its global presence.

Ward’s promotion from Business Director to Director of Live starts with immediate effect and will see her lead project teams, be the escalation point for all departments when working on live projects and act as a direct conduit between live projects and the Wonder board.

Both appointments further signal how Wonder is entering a yet another phase of expansion and diversification of client services, after exceeding all targets in the financial year of 2022. Last year’s new client wins included: Genesis, Klarna, News UK and Santander alongside significant growth in existing accounts.

To support this growth, the team was bolstered by several new hires in January 2023 which included Jess Almond as Project Director, alongside recent C&IT A-lister Molly Maelzer who joins as Producer from Chorus. Meanwhile, Wonder’s project team was expanded by recruiting Tanya Mills and Andy Cook, while Max Hollick joined the production department.

Wonder MD, Scott Micklethwaite, added: “With strong growth in 2022/23 we wanted to invest in our client offering to ensure a continued outstanding level of service. Montgomery brings not only invaluable industry knowledge and experience, but a people-first approach rooted in relationships. With Ward’s promotion, we are excited about the possibilities of what they can both bring to the business.”