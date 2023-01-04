Wildfire has made a pledge to potentially plant 20,000 trees in 2023. The company will make this pledge in order to offset the carbon emissions they are responsible for.

The business declared this statement at The Sustainable Event Show 2022, an exhibition that unites event providers, suppliers, and venues to battle the continuously evolving challenge in the event sector – sustainability.

Wildfire has made a promise to plant 20,000 trees in 2023 in an attempt to counterbalance the carbon dioxide that they have produced. Every year, 0.5% of the event agency’s revenue will be put towards the goal of planting 20,000 trees in Kenya, Madagascar, and Haiti. Each tree planted will be equivalent to 730 miles driven in a standard car, meaning that if Wildfire’s target is met, it will be equal to 1.46 million miles.

The company wants to motivate others by demonstrating what is achievable when we join forces and invest in our planet. This objective is being brought to fruition with the help of My Trees, an organisation devoted to making it easier for individuals, companies, and customers to become more environmentally friendly and safeguard the future of the earth. It is a brand of THG that partners with tree planting organisations across the world who work with local communities to restore healthy forests.

Nathan Angus, Managing Director of Wildfire commented “More and more it is important to take action instead of just talking about what our intentions are. So we are delighted to announce this new initiative for 2023. As a father it is important to me to try and make an impact that will be positive for my daughter’s life not just my own. All the team at Wildfire are very conscious of what a big step this is and how we can all improve our sustainability efforts. We are proud to see how our sustainability efforts progress and the difference we can all make together.”

If you’re interested in learning about the ways Wildfire can help you reduce your carbon footprint for your next event? Check out their blog post for more details or contact them for additional information.