WeCreateExperiences confirms launch, #ProjectRecovery joins OIOV

The #WeCreateExperiences B2B campaign is to kick-off on 7 December, and those behind it are calling on the industry’s support across social media to ensure the key messages of education, inspiration and reassurance are amplified.

In the run up to the launch date, a series of teaser content including supporting videos from a wide range of high-profile personalities will be sent out across the One Industry One Voice social media channels.

“We need to remind decision makers who book events of the importance of live event experiences and the value they bring to their businesses, as well our expertise to deliver them safely,” said Simon Hughes, chair of the Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP), which is fronting the campaign. “The mission is to encourage them to look ahead to 2021 – start to plan, brief and commit budget to events.”