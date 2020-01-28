Warwick Conferences enters decade with new director appointment

Warwick Conferences has strengthened its award-winning team and services with the appointment of Paul Bartlett as director of conferences.

Setting out plans to continue the company’s innovative approach to meetings, events and conferences, the new director will be looking to use his connections within the University of Warwick to leverage new opportunities for event organisers and delegates.

Paul joined Warwick Conferences as sales director two years ago and has been instrumental in bringing a number of new initiatives to the company. Over his tenure, Warwick Conferences has launched outdoor meeting areas and reimagined its creative spaces, as well as teaming up with the University of Warwick to explore additional opportunities to enhance delegate experience.

Paul commented: “This is an exciting time to be at Warwick Conferences, where we are always looking for new ways to bring clients and delegates the best meeting experiences. With the outdoor spaces, for example, we have had positive external feedback and we are looking forward to seeing more companies utilise them come springtime.

“We are also planning to work more closely with Warwick Sport and the university’s multi-million-pound Sports Hub to help combine the facilities and sports expertise of the staff for events. Whether that’s using the climbing walls, exercise classes or simply bringing in trained fitness instructors to allow delegates to exercise and stretch between meetings, we see a huge opportunity to bring more experiences to our clients and delegates.”

Warwick Conferences acts as a commercial arm for the University of Warwick, where all profits generated from the business are reinvested into the university for teaching and research. The award-winning conferences and events venue will be looking to continue to grow under its new director, allowing further reinvestment into the university.

In addition to utilising his connections around the university, Paul will be looking to develop and enhance Warwick Conferences’ partnerships with businesses from around the local area. Warwick Conferences already works closely with local attractions, including Warwick Castle, Warwick Arts Centre and Stratford-upon-Avon’s historical landmarks, and the new director will be hoping to add more to the growing list of partnerships.

Paul said: “We are always looking to develop the meeting experience at Warwick Conferences and believe partnering with local companies can help further enhance the activities available to delegates. As a business, we host a number of overnight conferences, thanks to our on-site hotel-styled accommodation, and we want to bolster the experiences of those staying in the area by offering further leisure activities.”

Warwick Conferences boasts 300 dynamic event spaces across four training and conference venues, as well as a large-scale Conference Park that can host up to 1,200 delegates.