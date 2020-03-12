Visit by GES achieves ISO 27001 top data security certification

GES, a global full-service provider for live events announced today that it has secured ISO 27001 certification, the global information security standard, for its Event Intelligence division and Visit by GES platform. This accreditation is a testament to GES’ ongoing commitment to the protection and management of client data.

Certification to ISO 27001 requires a rigorous information security management system (ISMS) which is compliant to the 114 requirements. In addition, qualifying companies must also meet certain security regulations and ensure suitable information security training has been given to staff.

David Cunningham, managing director, GES Event Intelligence, said: “We are extremely proud of this accreditation. We strive to deliver optimal solutions to our clients, empowering them to better plan, monitor and measure outcomes from exhibitions. That said, those solutions must also be robust, scalable and standard compliant.

“Knowing that we are ISO 27001 certified, our clients can be confident that we are taking every possible step to properly manage and safeguard their data.”

Carl Cheung, compliance manager, GES Event Intelligence explained: “Achieving ISO 27001 accreditation was a rigorous process which took over a year to complete. The project was broken down into various stages, and all required input from a wide range of GES departments including Event Intelligence. After much hard work and determination, we are delighted to achieve ISO 27001 certification.”

