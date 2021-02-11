Virtual tips from top Banana

Richard Twamley joined Top Banana as creative director in October 2019 from a similar position at RP Group,

A creative comms agency with a weight of global clients, Top Banana was in a practised position for the streaming revolution, which started in March last year.

In this episode, Richard Twamley talks to host James Dickson about the changing landscape in terms of culture and people, event timelines, flexibility of response, hybridisation and the cost saving for clients through the pivot.

