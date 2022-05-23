Virgin Media arrives at The O2 with gigabit broadband and plans to make it the best connected venue in the UK

Virgin Media is now at The O2 with a new experiential studio space due to open this summer

It has ambitions to make The O2 the best connected venue in the UK with plans to bring Virgin Media O2’s gigabit broadband network to the site, bolstered by its 5G mobile network which will provide an unrivalled connected experience for millions of fans that visit every year

Through Virgin Media’s partnership with The O2, it plans to provide new and unforgettable experiences as well as special offers for activities at The O2 through Priority which is now available to all Virgin Media and O2 customers

The Virgin Media studio space will officially open this summer with plans later this year to unveil the UK’s leading gaming experiential venue with access to exclusive game titles and industry events

Virgin Media O2 will celebrate its first birthday on June 1 which marks a big first year for the business in what was the biggest ever UK merger in a decade and the largest UK telecoms deal ever



Virgin Media, the UK’s fastest broadband provider, is now at The O2 with a new experiential studio space due to open this summer and plans to make the site the best connected entertainment venue in the UK.

Today’s announcement will see Virgin Media’s brand and logo placed proudly inside The O2 for the first time with its new experiential studio space set to open this summer. O2 first partnered with The O2 in 2005 and will celebrate 15 successful years of the venue in June.

As part of Virgin Media O2’s vision to make The O2 the ‘best connected venue in the UK’, its hyperfast gigabit broadband network is set to be installed imminently, which will allow visitors to share and upload their most unforgettable moments faster online and with those that matter most. O2’s 5G mobile network is already available inside the venue.

Since the two brands joined together last June, in what was the largest UK telecoms deal ever, Priority was made available to both Virgin Media and O2 customers.

This now includes The O2, meaning O2 and Virgin Media customers can enjoy exclusive access to unforgettable experiences and special offers including Priority Tickets 48 hours before general release as well as access to the O2 Blueroom and O2 Bluebar in The O2 arena. Upcoming concerts and events at The O2 include Billie Eilish, Queen + Adam Lambert, Snoop Dogg & many more.

Virgin Media plans to bring innovative connected experiences for fans and its customers at its experiential studio space, showcasing its suite of entertainment products and services to the millions of visitors that visit every year.

It plans to open its doors to the space summer with a key focus on Stream, its new TV platform that offers TV lovers a new way to bring together their favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place and at great value.

And later this year, Virgin Media will open a ‘UK leading’ gaming space that will give visitors the ability to play a range of games on the latest consoles and platforms, access to exclusive game titles, esports competitions and industry events. Additional exclusive perks will also be available through Priority.

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Virgin Media and O2 together under the same roof at The O2. Virgin Media will create an enhanced connected experience for visitors with gigabit broadband available so that it will become seamless to share unforgettable moments online. We’ll launch a market-leading gaming experience this Autumn and we’re delighted Priority is now available to all Virgin Media and O2 customers at The O2. This includes Priority Tickets, where our customers get exclusive access to shows in The O2 arena and indigo at The O2, 48 hours before general release.”

Paul Samuels, Executive Vice President of AEG Global Partnerships, said: “The O2 and O2 have been in close partnership since our doors opened in 2007, and together we have welcomed over 100 million people and hosted over 3,000 events at the world’s most popular entertainment venue. Now, as we celebrate 15 successful years of the venue, we are delighted to mark this moment and welcome Virgin Media to the AEG family and celebrate the launch of Virgin Media at The O2. Their plans to make The O2 the most connected venue in the country through Virgin Media O2’s gigabit broadband network, will further elevate the fan experience and place The O2 at the forefront of technological advancements. We look forward to continuing to build on an already successful partnership in this next chapter with Virgin Media O2 and can’t wait to bring new and unique experiences from the worlds of gaming and experiential to The O2’s visitors very soon.”

In 2005, AEG and O2 formed a partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnership, in which became one of the most successful naming rights partnerships for entertainment and enabled countless of benefits and experiences for their customers. Now, 15 years on since The O2 officially opened its doors, Virgin Media O2 will continue to drive that partnership forward, giving access to the biggest music and entertainment to even more customers.