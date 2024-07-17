Victoria Van Wyk joins Maverick Live as Business Development Manager

Maverick Live is thrilled to announce that Victoria Van Wyk has joined the team as Business Development Manager. Victoria brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record in Business Development at some of the UK’s best conference venues, including The Light and Carden Park Resort.

In her native South Africa, Victoria ran her own events business, Light Bulb Events, after a successful period as an Events & Sales Manager at the award-winning, ‘By Word of Mouth’ Catering and Events, Johannesburg.

She has held various roles across the events industry and holds an Honours Degree in Events and Hospitality Management from The Swiss Hotel Management School.

Victoria joins Maverick Live at a very exciting time. Following a record quarter and several high-profile client wins, the company is poised for continued growth into the end of this year and into the next.

Upon joining the team, Victoria said, “The welcome from the whole team at Maverick has been exceptional, with a fantastic onboarding experience. It is clear to see that Maverick Live has grown organically, built on a first-class reputation. I am excited to share the incredible work the team delivers and further the profile of the company. The breadth of services we offer is vast, delivering unprecedented value for clients. I can’t wait to get out there and bring this exciting proposition to a new audience of clients.”

Since its founding in 2020, Maverick Live has enjoyed an average 63% year-on-year growth. With a client roster that includes brands such as Bentley, Redrow, and B&Q. The now 20-strong team is a force to be reckoned with as they look towards entering their fifth financial year.