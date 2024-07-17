ExCeL London unveils new dedicated immersive entertainment district set to be largest in UK

 New purpose-built immersive event space – entitled Immerse LDN – opening August 2024 and part of ADNEC Group’s long-term strategic investment plan  Area totalling more than 160,000sqft once complete and set to become a key entertainment destination for London, housing multiple interactive experiences  The Formula 1® Exhibition and THE FRIENDS™ Experience: The One In London already confirmed with more to be announced, along with new F&B offerings.  Immerse LDN to open up range of afterhours and corporate hospitality options for event organisers and exhibitors.

This Summer, ExCeL London, part of ADNEC Group, will launch the first phases of Immerse LDN, set to be the UK’s largest immersive entertainment district and offering new afterhours and hospitality opportunities for the events industry.

Spanning more than 160,000sqft once fully complete, Immerse LDN will be dedicated to showcasing world-class immersive experiences and original productions across brand-new purpose-built venue spaces in the heart of London’s Royal Docks – set to the backdrop of ExCeL London’s newly developed waterfront.

Bringing together some of the biggest names in TV, film, music, art and gaming, as well as a variety of original productions, Immerse LDN will celebrate the very best of immersive entertainment and build upon the success of previously hosted events including Jurassic World: The Exhibition and Disney100: The Exhibition, which have collectively sold more than 600,000 tickets.

Opening in August 2024, Immerse LDN will first welcome exciting new experiences such as The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One In London, bringing fans one step closer to their favourite TV show with nostalgia-packed recreated sets, iconic backdrops, costumes and props, The Formula 1® Exhibition, an interactive journey through the extraordinary story of motorsport’s greatest spectacle, and more exciting offerings to be announced soon.

Immerse LDN will also house a wide variety of food and drink offerings, beginning with street food collective KERB – serving some of London’s most exciting street food – followed by a brand-new waterside food hall & bar and café later in the year. Outlets will include established KERB eateries such as Duck Shed (wraps, salads & burgers), Masa Taqueria (Tacos), Nazari (Middle Eastern cuisine) and speciality London-roasted coffee house Hej.

Set to have a huge and lasting impact on the landscape of London, Immerse LDN comes as part of a wider £300- million-pound investment programme into ExCeL’s venue campus and will become a major contributor to the wider Royal Docks regeneration plan, bringing an additional 2.5 million visitors to the area every year, as well as hundreds of new jobs.

Later this year and into 2025, Immerse LDN will continue to expand and launch further stages of the development which will encompass new experiences, as well as impressive plans for the area’s hospitality and afterhours corporate offering. The latter will afford new post-event activities and F&B offerings, including ‘take overs’, for exhibitor parties and event organisers, in addition to networking and socialising opportunities on ExCeL’s new- look waterfront.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ExCeL and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, reiterated the organisation’s unwavering commitment to strategic investments for the long-term growth and development of ExCeL. He stated: “Our 25,000 sqm expansion, property acquisitions, venue infrastructure enhancements, and now our new waterfront event space, Immense LDN, underscore our dedication to innovation and diversification, positioning ExCeL London at the forefront of the global event industry.”

ExCeL’s CEO Jeremy Rees added: “ExCeL London is already synonymous as the home of world-leading events. Now we want to build on that and create a space where guests, both local and international, can enjoy the very best of immersive and experiential entertainment in one place. This project has been years in the making and a multi-million-pound investment which, once fully complete, will attract an additional 2.5 million visitors a year to the Royal Docks and will be one of the most connected entertainment districts in the world, benefitting from the high- speed Elizabeth line, two DLR stations and the IFS Cloud Cable Car.”

He added: “Offering something for everyone, Immerse LDN aspires to become a destination in its own right, where visitors can explore experiences and enjoy great food and drink, all set against the striking waterfront of the Royal Docks.”

For further information on Immerse LDN visit www.immerseLDN.com, or for further details on ExCeL London head to www.excel.london