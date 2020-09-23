Venues at Northumbria Join Lime Venue Portfolio

Venues at Northumbria, the conference and events team at Northumbria University, has become the latest member of Lime Venue Portfolio. The venue will increase the academic venue options within the group and include both heritage and modern options for event organisers looking for a campus environment.

Venues at Northumbria join the portfolio on its ‘Lite Package’ and are taking bookings for events from Easter 2021 and beyond. As well as benefiting from both the sales and marketing excellence of Lime Venue Portfolio, and the thousands of enquiries handled by the group’s award-winning central sales team, Venues at Northumbria have introduced a Pandemic Clause into its terms and conditions. The clause means the venue can return any deposits or payments up to the date of cancellation (not including residential accommodation.

“We’re looking at where business will be coming from in 2021, and the early signs are that academic venues and training facilities will be important to the corporate market. These events aren’t just about medical and scientific events, but for those looking for a ‘campus’ or learning environment,” commented Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “The Pandemic Clause is also really important. It allows clients the confidence to book early, get better rates, but without risk.”

“It’s great to have Venues at Northumbria in the group, they have a refreshing approach to meetings and events, and provide our customers with more options both in the North East of the UK and within the knowledge-based venue sector,” concludes Jo.

Within Venues at Northumbria, event organisers now have a choice between the university’s City Campus, its spectacular Great Hall, Coach Lane Campus, and the £30 million Sport Central as well as a range of student accommodation during summer months. Each venue is operated in an environmentally responsible way and also allows organisers to combine different types of meeting; be it incentive followed by banquet, conferences with training elements, or team building within a convention format.



“We’re really pleased to be part of Lime Venue Portfolio, the group already has some amazing venues within it, and we want to benchmark ourselves against the very best,” commented Barry Nicholson, Commercial Conference & Events Manager at Northumbria. “We’re really excited about the work the brand is doing around food quality, sustainability and waste, all of which sit well with the values of our own venues.”