venuedirectory.com sees a 35% growth in enquiry volumes for meeting space

Leading online venue resource, venuedirectory.com, has announced a 35% growth in enquiry volumes for meeting space for the last week of August.

Managing Director Michael Begley (pictured) explains: “August is always a quieter month for meetings and events enquires, but we’re in unusual times and to see a 35% growth is really positive news for the industry. This data comes from our 100+ booking channels that we serve and should be seen as a sign of growing confidence.

“Although we’re working from a lower base than before lockdown, enquiry volumes have been steadily growing since the beginning of July. The last week of August – traditionally see as ‘softer’ compared to other times of the year – delivered unexpected but very welcome growth.”

According to Michael, the numbers are likely to rise over the next few weeks as schools re-open and people return to offices. He continues: “We are all concerned about the possible impact of local lockdowns and changes to travel restrictions. That said, the success of the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme has shown that consumer confidence is growing. Likewise, we want to see business confidence continue to grow. After all, our sector already has a well-established track and trace system for delegates, so attending meetings is arguably safer than dining out at a restaurant!”

venuedirectory.com is a UK-based business established in 1993 and has a database of over 400,000 meeting and event spaces in 300 countries. It provides venue data, websites and venue sourcing software to the meetings and events industry and in 2019 over £300m of business was confirmed through its platforms and distribution channels.