Venue Lab welcomes back Thirty Eight Grosvenor Square to the portfolio

After a successful 18 months meanwhile use, Venue Lab is thrilled to announce that Thirty Eight Grosvenor Square is immediately available again to hire. Venue Lab has been appointed by Grosvenor Estates to exclusively manage and deliver events at this stunning Grade II listed Georgian building, which has quickly established itself as London’s leading townhouse venue.

Formerly the home of the Indonesian Embassy, Thirty Eight Grosvenor Square boasts stunning historical features in a prime Mayfair location. Just minutes away from Bond Street, this Mayfair venue has a classic stucco frontage, stunning tiled entrance and a grand sweeping spiral staircase complete with black and gold balustrade which transports you back to a time of classic glamour.

Proving immensely popular with luxury brands seeking a prestigious venue for product launches, experiential activations or to transform a townhouse into their very own pop-up “House Of” event. Thirty Eight Grosvenor Square effortlessly marries the charm of an elegant historic building with the flexibility of a more conventional event space thanks to the large number of back of house and storage spaces.

Most notably, Moet & Chandon created a three-day private members club known as the ‘Moet Summer House’ where guests were treated to a line-up of cultural events and, of course, plenty of fizz! This was followed by experiential activations created by Maison Dior, Net-a-Porter, Burberry, Hermes and St Germain whilst Amazon creatively used the space to host an out-of-the-ordinary press event.

Thirty Eight Grosvenor Square has four main event rooms, several reception areas and can accommodate up to 300 guests standing. The Georgian history is featured throughout the venue with exquisite hand-painted rococo ceilings, pristine white walls and floor to ceiling windows.

Jemma Scott, Sales & Events Director for Venue Lab said:

“I could not be happier to welcome Thirty Eight Grosvenor Square back to the Venue Lab portfolio. I am incredibly excited to see what our clients have in store for this very special venue. It is a totally unique space, there is nothing quite like it in the marketplace and we are very lucky to have been trusted with this beautiful property.”

For more information, to make an enquiry or to book a show round please contact:

0203 319 9332

info@venuelab.co.uk

venuelab.co.uk/venues/38-grosvenor-square/